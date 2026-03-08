E-Paper | March 08, 2026

Projectile falling on residential area kills two, injures 12 in Saudi’s Al Kharj governorate

March 8, 2026
A military projectile has fallen on a residential site, resulting in two deaths and 12 residents injured in Al Kharj governorate of the Kingdom, Saudi Civil Defence says in a post on X.

It said that the Civil Defence responded to the fall of a military projectile on a residential site belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in Al Kharj governorate.

“The incident resulted in two deaths, of Indian and Bangladeshi nationals, and 12 residents of Bangladeshi nationality were injured, in addition to material damage,” it said.

It stressed that attempts to target civilian objects constitute “a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, and that the approved procedures for such cases have been implemented.”

