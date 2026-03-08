E-Paper | March 08, 2026

Iran FM says Iranians, not Trump, will elect new leader

Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 08:25pm
Iran’s foreign minister has said that the Iranian people, not Donald Trump, will elect their new leader and demanded that the US president apologise for starting the war with Iran, AFP reports.

“We allow nobody to interfere in our domestic affairs. This is up to the Iranian people to elect their new leader,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told NBC‘s ‘Meet the Press’, after Trump on Thursday asserted he should have a role in picking Iran’s next supreme leader.

Araghchi also said Trump “should apologise to people of the region and the Iranian people for the killings and destruction they have done against us”.

