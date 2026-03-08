E-Paper | March 08, 2026

Egypt FM ‘rejects’ Iranian attacks on Gulf countries, urges dialogue but also stresses need for joint Arab force

Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 08:06pm
Egyptian FM Badr Abdelatty has participated in the extraordinary ministerial meeting of the Council of the League of Arab States in a session chaired by the UAE.

According to the Egyptian foreign ministry, Abdelatty “expressed full solidarity” with the Gulf States, Jordan and Iraq in the face of “Iranian aggression”.

He stressed the “categorical condemnation and complete rejection of these attacks and any pretexts to justify them”, a ministry statement said.

The Egyptian FM stressed the need to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy to reduce military escalation and tension, warning of the seriousness of the situation and the need to avoid the region sliding into further escalation and widespread chaos.

He also noted the “importance of activating the concept of Arab national security to preserve the security of Arab countries and protect their sovereignty” and pointed to the need to activate frameworks to effectively deal with existing threats, including the formation of a joint Arab force.

