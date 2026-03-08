E-Paper | March 08, 2026

UAE ‘does not seek to be drawn into conflicts’ but has right to take steps to safeguard sovereignty

Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 07:26pm
The UAE’s foreign ministry has stressed that the country “does not seek to be drawn into conflicts or escalation”.

“However, the UAE reaffirms its full right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty, national security, and territorial integrity, and to ensure the safety of its citizens and residents, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter,” it added.

The ministry said the UAE was in a “state of defence in response to the brutal and unprovoked Iranian aggression, which included the launch of more than 1,400 ballistic missiles and drones targeting infrastructure and civilian sites, resulting in civilian deaths and injuries”.

“These attacks constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter, an infringement of the UAE’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a direct threat to its security and stability,” the UAE noted.

Iran Israel War

