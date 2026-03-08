Thousands come out in Spain for women’s rights, against Iran war

Thousands of people have come out in cities across Spain to denounce violence against women and the war in the Middle East sparked by US-Israeli strikes.

Demonstrations marking International Women’s Day took place in Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Seville, Granada, Bilbao, and San Sebastian, among other cities.

“No to war” and “Anti-fascist feminists against imperialist war” were among the slogans written on signs at the protests.

Madrid saw two demonstrations in the centre of the Spanish capital.

“It is within our power to stop the war, to stop the barbarity, and to win rights. We proclaim ourselves in defence of peace, in defence of the Iranian people, in defence of Iranian women,” Yolanda Diaz, second vice president, told the press at the rally.