E-Paper | March 10, 2026

Thousands come out in Spain for women’s rights, against Iran war

Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 07:07pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Thousands of people have come out in cities across Spain to denounce violence against women and the war in the Middle East sparked by US-Israeli strikes.

Demonstrations marking International Women’s Day took place in Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Seville, Granada, Bilbao, and San Sebastian, among other cities.

“No to war” and “Anti-fascist feminists against imperialist war” were among the slogans written on signs at the protests.

Madrid saw two demonstrations in the centre of the Spanish capital.

“It is within our power to stop the war, to stop the barbarity, and to win rights. We proclaim ourselves in defence of peace, in defence of the Iranian people, in defence of Iranian women,” Yolanda Diaz, second vice president, told the press at the rally.

A man holds a banner mocking US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin during a demonstration marking the International Women’s Day in Madrid on March 8, 2026. — AFP
A man holds a banner mocking US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin during a demonstration marking the International Women’s Day in Madrid on March 8, 2026. — AFP
Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
War & deception
Updated 09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

While there is little doubt that Iran is involved in many of the retaliatory attacks, the facts raise suspicions that another player may be at work.
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Dawn News English
Subscribe