6 wounded in Israel after Iran missile fire

Six people have been wounded today, some by shrapnel, at blast sites in central Israel, according to first responders, AFP reports.

A spokesperson for Magen David Adom emergency services said “medics and paramedics are providing medical treatment and evacuating” the wounded to hospitals.

A 40-year-old man was in a serious condition, while a 25-year-old man was moderately injured and a further three people were in mild condition, they said.

A spokesperson for the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv said one man wounded in the neck was receiving urgent treatment.