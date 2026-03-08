E-Paper | March 08, 2026

6 wounded in Israel after Iran missile fire

Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 07:02pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Six people have been wounded today, some by shrapnel, at blast sites in central Israel, according to first responders, AFP reports.

A spokesperson for Magen David Adom emergency services said “medics and paramedics are providing medical treatment and evacuating” the wounded to hospitals.

A 40-year-old man was in a serious condition, while a 25-year-old man was moderately injured and a further three people were in mild condition, they said.

A spokesperson for the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv said one man wounded in the neck was receiving urgent treatment.

Smoke rises following an Iranian projectile strike, in Tel Aviv, Israel on March 8, 2026. — Reuters
Smoke rises following an Iranian projectile strike, in Tel Aviv, Israel on March 8, 2026. — Reuters
Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Petrol shock
Updated 08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

With oil markets bracing for more volatility, more price shocks are inevitable in the coming weeks.
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Limiting the damage
Updated 07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

Govt plan to revive a range of Covid-era steps reflect a recognition that early restraint can limit disruptive interventions.
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
Dawn News English
Subscribe