Macron to visit Cyprus tomorrow as France deploys warships to Mediterannean

President Emmanuel Macron will visit Cyprus tomorrow, his office said, as France deploys warships to the Mediterranean following a drone attack on Cyprus days ago, AFP reports.

Macron will meet Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Paphos to show “solidarity” and detail moves to “strengthen security around Cyprus and in the eastern Mediterranean”, the Elysee said on Sunday.

“This trip is intended to demonstrate France’s solidarity with Cyprus, a member state of the European Union with which we have a strategic partnership” and which was recently hit “by several drones and missile strikes”, the Elysee said.

The visit to Cyprus will also allow Macron “to emphasise the importance of guaranteeing freedom of navigation and maritime security in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz, in particular through the European Union’s Aspides maritime operation”, it added.