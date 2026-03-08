E-Paper | March 08, 2026

UAE ministry says destroyed 16 of 17 ballistic missiles detected today; 1 falls into sea

Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 05:01pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The UAE’s air defences have today detected 17 ballistic missiles, of which 16 were destroyed, while 1 missile fell into the sea, its defence ministry says.

“A total of 117 UAVs were also detected, with 113 intercepted, while 4 UAVs fell within the country’s territory.”

As per the ministry, 221 out of 238 detected ballistic missiles have been destroyed since the start of the war. Fifteen fell into the sea, while two landed within the country, it added.

“A total of 1,422 Iranian UAVs have also been detected, of which 1,342 were intercepted, while 80 fell within the country’s territory. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed.”

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meets an injured patient receiving treatment at a hospital in Abu Dhabi on March 6, 2026. — UAE Presidential Court via Reuters
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meets an injured patient receiving treatment at a hospital in Abu Dhabi on March 6, 2026. — UAE Presidential Court via Reuters
Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Petrol shock
Updated 08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

With oil markets bracing for more volatility, more price shocks are inevitable in the coming weeks.
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Limiting the damage
Updated 07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

Govt plan to revive a range of Covid-era steps reflect a recognition that early restraint can limit disruptive interventions.
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
Dawn News English
Subscribe