UAE ministry says destroyed 16 of 17 ballistic missiles detected today; 1 falls into sea

The UAE’s air defences have today detected 17 ballistic missiles, of which 16 were destroyed, while 1 missile fell into the sea, its defence ministry says.

“A total of 117 UAVs were also detected, with 113 intercepted, while 4 UAVs fell within the country’s territory.”

As per the ministry, 221 out of 238 detected ballistic missiles have been destroyed since the start of the war. Fifteen fell into the sea, while two landed within the country, it added.

“A total of 1,422 Iranian UAVs have also been detected, of which 1,342 were intercepted, while 80 fell within the country’s territory. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed.”