Multiple Afghan Taliban killed, several posts destroyed in Operation Ghazab lil-Haq

• Army targets terrorists’ positions near Pak-Afghan border

• Aerial operations in North Waziristan destroy several militant posts, forcing fighters to flee

ISLAMABAD: Security forces’ operations along the Pak-Afghan border in North and South Waziri­stan have killed multiple Afghan Taliban and destroyed several terrorist posts, security sources say.

According to the sources, the army conducted a successful operation against the Afghan Taliban and Fitna al Khawarij in the region, destroying many of their posts and forcing militants to abandon their positions and flee. Fitna al Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

“The Afghan Taliban forces are suffering heavy losses to the Pakistan Army’s strong and powerful response,” a source said.

Meanwhile, several Afghan Taliban posts were destroyed during an aerial operation carried out by the armed forces along the Pak-Afghan border in North Waziristan, security sources added.

“The cowardly enemy was forced to abandon its posts and flee during the effective operation by the Pakis­tan Army,” another source said.

Another security official said the Afghan Taliban suffered heavy losses due to the Pakistan Army’s effective plan of action.

The sources added that Operation Ghazab lil-Haq will continue until its goals are achieved.

On the other hand, fear and panic have gripped residents of Khyber district’s Landi Kotal after more mortar shells fired from the Afghanistan side landed in different parts of the region.

Residents said this was the third consecutive night they had been unable to sleep due to intense cross-border artillery firing and fear of being targeted.

Officials said at least two shells each fell in open compounds in the Bacha Maina, Adalkhad, Loe Shal­man and Wali Khel areas, as well as near the Hamza Baba Mausoleum.

An office of a customs clearing agent was partially damaged after being hit by an artillery shell in Torkham overnight.

Jamshed Khan, a resident of Zargaran Kali, said women and children were the most affected as they could not leave their houses despite repeated artillery shelling and the sound of mortars flying overhead during the night. He said the situation during the day was comparatively better, but nights remained the most disturbing and scary.

The Khyber district administration has distributed relief goods among 25 families displaced from the Bacha Maina and Pasedkhel areas.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026