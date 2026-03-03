E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Pakistan in no hurry to end Operation Ghazab lil-Haq: senior security official

Published March 3, 2026 Updated March 3, 2026 12:39am
A senior security official has said that Pakistan is in no hurry to wind up Operation Ghazab lil-Haq and will continue cross-border action against terrorist sanctuaries inside Afghanistan until Kabul offers verifiable guarantees against terrorism facilitation.

“Pakistan is in no hurry to end Operation Ghazab lil-Haq. It’s time for terrorism supporters and abettors to bleed and suffer,” the official said. according a the brief shared with Dawn.

He said: “Operations in Afghanistan will end when Afghanistan’s Taliban regime provides verifiable assurance of compliance to Pakistan’s demand of quitting the facilitation of Fitna-al-Khawarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan. We are in no hurry.”

