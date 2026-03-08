E-Paper | March 08, 2026

Labs in Balochistan directed to register, pay 2pc sales tax

Saleem Shahid Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 08:28am
QUETTA: The Balochistan Revenue Authority (BRA) has directed laboratories conducting pathological, radiological, and other diagnostic tests in the province to ensure their registration with the authority and fulfil their tax obligations in accordance with the law.

According to the authority, a two per cent sales tax has been imposed on services related to pathological, radiological, and diagnostic tests under the Balochistan Sales Tax on Services Act, 2015. All relevant laboratories and diagnostic centres are required to pay the tax at the prescribed rate and submit their tax returns within the stipulated time for each tax period.

The BRA warned that penalties and legal action may be taken against laboratories that remain unregistered, fail to pay tax liabilities, or do not file returns on time. The authority urged laboratory owners and administrators to fully comply with tax laws to avoid any legal complications.­

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026

