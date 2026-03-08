Qatar’s Ministry of Defence says the country was targeted by ballistic and cruise missiles launched from Iran, Al Jazeera reports.
In a statement, the ministry said 10 ballistic missiles and two cruise missiles were fired towards Qatar.
