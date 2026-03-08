Trump rejects settling war with Iran, raises notion of eliminating all its potential leaders

US President Donald Trump raised the possibility of the war against Iran ending only once that country no longer has a functioning military or any remaining leadership in power, Reuters reports.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said he is not interested in negotiating with Iran at this point and later added the air campaign could make it a moot point if all potential leaders of Iran are killed and the Iranian military is destroyed.

“At some point, I don’t think there will be anybody left maybe to say ‘We surrender,’” Trump said.