Mideast airlines begin cautious flight resumption amid regional tensions

MAJOR airlines across the Middle East are beginning a cautious and complex resumption of flights after widespread airspace closures linked to regional tensions temporarily grounded the global aviation hub, though operations in Qatar remain severely restricted.

Key carriers, including Emirates, Etihad Airways and flydubai, have started operating limited schedules from the United Arab Emirates.

However, the situation remains fluid, with a significant number of cancellations still in effect and airlines universally advising passengers not to travel to airports without a confirmed and valid booking.

The disruption stems from temporary airspace closures over parts of the Middle East, with airlines taking precautionary measures amid the Iran conflict.

In the UAE, Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International (DWC) have reopened, according to a statement from Dubai Airports.

The Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways resumed a limited commercial flight schedule from March 6, operating to a lengthy list of destinations including cities in Europe, Asia and North America.

“The decision has been taken in coordination with relevant authorities following extensive safety and security assessments,” Etihad said in a statement.

Dubai’s flagship carrier, Emirates, also confirmed it had resumed operations. “Passengers who have confirmed bookings for this afternoon’s flights may proceed to the airport,” the airline advised.

The situation in Qatar, however, remains significantly different. Qatar Airways’ scheduled flight operations are still suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace. An update is expected on March 8 by 9am Doha time.

The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announced a “partial resumption of air navigation in Qatar, through designated navigational contingency routes with limited operational capacity”, clarifying these initial flights are for passenger evacuation and air cargo and “do not inclu­­de scheduled flights to and from Doha”.

In a highly controlled measure, Qatar Airways operated special inbound flights from London and Frankfurt on March 7, with flights from Paris, Madrid, Rome, and Bangkok planned for March 8.

The airline also organised outbound repatriation flights on March 7 to five European cities, with priority given to families, the elderly and those with urgent needs.

Elsewhere in the region, Oman Air and SalamAir have announced significant cancellations. Oman Air suspended all flights from March 9 to March 11 to and from Amman, Dubai, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait, Copenhagen, Baghdad and Khasab due to the ongoing disruptions.

SalamAir suspended flights to Iraq, Lebanon and Iran until March 28, while services to several Gulf cities are on hold until March 20.

Saudia, the flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, announced a partial resumption of flights to and from Dubai, beginning with limited services connecting Riyadh and Jeddah with the Emirati hub.

Bahrain’s Gulf Air has not released a formal update, but data from its website showed widespread cancellations. An update from the Bahrain International Airport’s X account confirmed its airspace remained temporarily closed.

The ripple effect of the airspace closures has been felt keenly in South Asia.

In Pakistan, flight schedules to and from the Middle East present a mixed picture of cancellations and operational flights, according to data from several websites including FlightRadar24 and Flightaware.

At Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, an Emirates flight from Dubai was scheduled to arrive, while a Qatar Airways flight from Doha and a flydubai flight were cancelled.

For departures, flights to Jeddah and Sharjah were scheduled to operate.

At Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, the disruption was also evident.

A Qatar Airways flight from Doha was cancelled, while flights from Emirates and Etihad were listed as scheduled. On the departure list, a Pakistan International Airlines flight to Dubai was cancelled, while services to Doha, Abu Dhabi and Jeddah were scheduled.

Separately, according to flight information from Allama Iqbal Airport, Emirates flight EK 622 is expected to arrive early tomorrow morning from Dubai. The flight for March 7 has already arrived.

At Jinnah Airport, Emirates flight EK 602 is scheduled to arrive tonight, but it has not yet taken off from Dubai. The status of tomorrow’s scheduled flights remains unconfirmed.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026