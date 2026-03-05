E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Airline shares rebound as trickle of Middle East flights resume

Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 09:00am
Airline shares rebounded on Thursday as more flights took off from the Middle East, providing some reprieve for carriers after U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran wiped billions of dollars off their market value earlier in the week, reports Reuters.

Emirates and Etihad Airways are now operating a limited number of services from Dubai and Abu Dhabi through the United Arab Emirates’ safe air corridors, while Qatar Airways flights from Doha remain completely halted.

Many Asian airline shares rebounded following double-digit percentage drops in the past few days amid concerns over how long the conflict might last and the impact of surging oil prices.

