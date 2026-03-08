E-Paper | March 08, 2026

Man held over taxi driver’s murder

Published March 8, 2026
LOWER DIR: Police on Saturday claimed to have traced the murder of a taxi driver and arrested the main suspect involved in the incident, officials said.

According to police, the case had been registered at Lal Qila police station on Feb 26 against unidentified suspects after a taxi driver, identified as Hammad, son of Sher Bahadar, was shot dead and his taxi was snatched.

Taking notice of the incident a special team was constituted to investigate the case.

The police team, led by SHO Inspector Abdul Sattar Khan, conducted investigation using modern techniques and succeeded in arresting the suspect allegedly involved in the murder.

Police also recovered the weapon, the snatched taxi and the motorcycle used in the crime on the suspect’s identification.

Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police Azizur Rehman shared details of the case during a press conference, stating that police were committed to ensuring the protection of people’s lives and property.

The district police chief Taimoor Khan praised the performance of the investigation team and said operations against criminal elements would continue without discrimination.

