Mohmand rockslide claims life

Our Correspondent Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 07:08am
MOHMAND: An operator of a loader vehicle was killed and another worker received injuries when a massive rockslide struck a marble mine in Tora Khwa area of Baizai tehsil here on Saturday.

The incident occurred at a marble mine operated by contractor Yar Badshah in Sora Sar locality of Tora Khwa where a large rocky mass suddenly collapsed during mining operations, trapping workers at the site.

As a result, the loader operator, Mahtamim, a resident of Madyan in Swat district, died on the spot. Another labourer identified as Syed Marjan, a resident of Khyber tribal district, sustained serious injuries.

Rescue teams from Khwezai Jirga ambulance service rushed to the site soon after the incident and shifted the injured worker along with the body of deceased operator to district headquarters hospital in Ghalanai.

Hospital officials handed over the body of deceased to his relatives after completing legal formalities to take it to his native town in Swat for burial.

Police also reached the scene and launched an investigation.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026

