BoK posts Rs5.8bn profit

PESHAWAR: The Bank of Khyber achieved a profit-after-tax of Rs5.82 billion in the financial year 2024-25, registering an increase of 61 per cent over Rs3.62 billion profit earned in FY2023-24.

A statement issued here on Saturday said that this was the highest profit in the bank’s history. It said that during this period, bank’s earnings per share increased to Rs5.02 from Rs3.12 previously, reflecting strong growth in the income, disciplined expense management, and the continued implementation of its transformative strategy.

It said that BoK’s total income for the year reached Rs23.1 billion, demonstrating an increase of 26.6pc compared to Rs18.3 billion in FY24.

Net markup income grew by 15.2pc to Rs19.0 billion, driven by prudent asset-liability management and an improved mix of income-generating assets. Non-markup income more than doubled to Rs4.1 billion compared to Rs1.8 billion in FY24, primarily due to strong fee and commission income of Rs1.07 billion and a significant gain of Rs2.3 billion on securities, reflecting active treasury management.

Operating expenses were contained at Rs11.7 billion, with a growth rate of only 11.3pc , significantly lower than the income growth rate (26.6pc) , resulting in a substantially positive operating leverage and a clear improvement in the cost-to-income ratio. Profit-before-tax saw a robust increase of 51pc, reaching Rs12.3 billion compared to Rs8.1 billion in FY24.

As of December 31, 2025, the bank’s balance sheet remained highly stable with total assets of Rs453.3 billion. The bank’s advances stood at Rs126.7 billion, while the investment portfolio reached Rs275.0 billion. The bank’s net assets (equity) increased to Rs23.7 billion from Rs21.9 billion in FY24, further strengthening the bank’s capital adequacy position.

