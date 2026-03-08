E-Paper | March 08, 2026

Woman killed in Mansehra firing

Our Correspondent Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 07:08am
MANSEHRA: A woman was killed, and another injured when a group of people opened fire on their house in the Dodial area here on Friday night.

The women received gunshot wounds in the firing and were rushed to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, where doctors pronounced the wife of Sohrab Khan dead, while her sister-in-law was referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in critical condition.

According to the police, the women were asking their male family members not to confront the attackers outside their house when they were hit by bullets.

The Shinkiari police lodged an FIR, and started conducting raids to arrest the assailants, who managed to flee the area after the incident.

Meanwhile, six people, including two women and three children, sustained critical injuries when a car plunged into a deep ravine at Shahnawaz Chowk near here.

Local people shifted the injured to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, where the condition of two of them was stated to be serious.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026

