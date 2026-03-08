Several arrested as Lakki police seize firecrackers, fake currency

LAKKI MARWAT: Police arrested two suspects and seized match bombs, firecrackers and fake currency notes from them in the Serai Naurang here on Saturday.

An official said that a police party raided a shop following information that cherry bombs and firecrackers had been dumped there and were being sold to minors.

During the raid, huge quantity of match bombs and cracker bombs was recovered, while a suspect identified as Usman was arrested, he added.

He said that the arrested suspect was shifted to the Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak police station where a case had been registered against him under relevant sections of law.

Separately, the same police party also arrested a man and seized fake currency notes worth four thousand rupees and a pistol from him and a case was registered against the suspect identified as Adullah.

Meanwhile, police arrested five suspects, including three proclaimed offenders, during a search and strike operation in Karak on Saturday and a case has been registered against them.

IFTAR: Pakistan army Commander Brigadier Haider Ali distributed Iftar food among travelers and local deserving people in the Wanda Banochi, Shahbazkhel, Umar Adda and Ghaznikhel areas here on Saturday.

During a visit to rural areas, he met with the locals and discussed various issues with them.

An official said that the aim of the initiative launched by the Pak Army was to highlight the spirit of the holy month, promote brotherhood, sympathy and national solidarity, besides strengthening strong and positive relations with the people.

Also on Saturday, District Police Officer Nazir Khan distributed Ramazan packages and gifts among the family members and children of police martyrs at a ceremony held here at the Police Lines.

In Karak, District Police Officer Imran Khan hosted an Iftar dinner in honour of the families of police martyrs at the police lines.

ANTI-DENGUE MEASURES: The district health office has set up dengue isolation wards at hospitals to cope with any possible outbreak of the vector-borne disease effectively.

The DHO office’s focal person for malaria and dengue, Aziz Khan and medical entomologist Jameel Khan told Dawn on Saturday that isolation wards had been established at the Government City Hospital in Lakki and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Serai Naurang town of the district.

POLICE: The provincial government has provided the local police with modern security equipment and vehicles to enable the force to effectively deal with the challenges of terrorism in the district, claimed Lakki Marwat DPO Nazir Khan on Saturday.

Talking to Dawn, he said that Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed handed over the consignment to him at a ceremony held on the premises of Central Police Office in Peshawar.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026