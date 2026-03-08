Women’s role in health sector appreciated

PESHAWAR: Rich tributes were paid to the role of women in every sphere of life including public health here on Friday at an event held in connection with International Women Day at Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in Peshawar. The event was organised by the EOC with the support of Unicef in collaboration with District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) Peshawar.

The event was organised to acknowledge and honour the efforts and contributions of female frontline heath workers, female district administrators and female journalists for their dedication and services to the national cause of polio eradication.

The deputy commissioner Peshawar, Captain (r) Sanaullah Khan, provincial Ombudsperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rubab Mehdi and Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on Status of Women (KPCSW) Shazia Atta attended the event as chief guests. Participants of the event included female Assistant Commissioner Peshawar, Coordinator LHW Programme Peshawar as well as around 30 frontline health workers and female journalists.

Dr. Ali Haider Technical Focal Person EOC, Dr. Muhammad Imran Team Lead NSTOP and other EOC officials were also in attendance.

Moderating the session, Ms. Shadab Younas, Communication Officer UNICEF, welcomed all participants and highlighted the significance of International Women’s Day in recognizing the efforts of working women.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC Peshawar thanked the organisers for arranging the event to commemorate International Women’s Day, a day dedicated to honouring the contributions of women to society especially in the field of public health.

Addressing the session, the provincial ombudsperson said that International Women’s Day, observed every year on 8th March, is devoted to celebrating the achievements of women and seeking gender equality.

Shazia Atta, secretary KPCSW, highly appreciated the role of frontline health workers in public health, especially in polio eradication.

On this occasion, she apprised the participants that the provincial ‘Women Empowerment Policy 2026-2030’ has been launched recently, adding that this policy is not merely a document but a practical commitment by the government to safeguard women’s rights, dignity, and ensure equal opportunities for all women and girls.

Dr. Ali Haider, Technical Focal Person PEI and Dr. Muhammad Imran Team Lead NSTOP thanked the distinguished guests and other participants on behalf of EOC for attending the event.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026