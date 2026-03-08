Man shot dead during Dera ‘robbery bid’

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A 34-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified armed men during a suspected robbery attempt in the limits of Dera Town police station late on Friday night, police said.

According to the first information report (FIR), the incident occurred near Munirabad Chowk on Dera-Tank Road when the victim, identified as Ismail, son of Mohammad Ghaus of Munirabad, was riding a motorcycle on way to his home.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim’s cousin, Talib Khan Suleman Khel, a resident of Munirabad.

According to the complainant, two unidentified men riding a motorcycle signalled Ismail to stop, allegedly with the intention of robbing him. When he did not stop, the suspects opened fire.

As a result, Ismail sustained critical gunshot injuries and died on the spot, while the attackers managed to escape.

A case had been registered and efforts were under way to trace and arrest the suspects.

ALLEGED KILLER HELD: Police arrested a murder suspect within 30 minutes of a shooting incident in Razzaq Colony on Saturday morning after local children alerted authorities and provided details about the suspect and his motorcycle, officials said.

According to a police official, Mustafa, son of Abdullah, a resident of Razzaq Colony, was shot dead by an armed assailant at his shop. Soon after the incident, children from the neighbourhood informed the police and noted the registration number and description of the motorcycle allegedly used by the attacker.

On the directions of the DPO, a team led by DSP Rural Haji Kifayatullah Khan Mastikhel and SHO City Sher Afzal Khan Kundi traced and arrested the suspect, identified as Noor Mohammad, son of Gulistan, within half an hour. Police also recovered a 30-bore pistol and three cartridges from his possession.

CHILD KILLED IN ACCIDENT: A child was killed in a tractor trolley accident while a young man was injured in an accidental firing incident in separate occurrences reported in different areas of the district, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the first incident occurred near Mandhran Mor within the limits of Shorkot police station where a child, identified as Shaheen Khroti, son of Fazal Rehman, was hit by tractor trolley hit the child, causing fatal injuries.

He died on the spot while the driver reportedly fled the scene.

In another incident reported in the limits of Proa police station, a 25-year-old man identified as Irshadullah Wazir, son of Qatli Khan, was injured after his pistol went off accidentally.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026