Checkposts set up at Kohat Cantt gates

KOHAT: The security forces have set up check points at all the entry gates of Kohat Cantonment here amid threats by the Taliban rulers in Afghanistan that they have sent several bombers into Pakistan, sources said.

The police have also issued an advisory to the public not to pick any unattended shopping bag, tin or gunny bag and inform them immediately.

The check points have irked the people because they would be troubled having to access the Combined Military Hospital, post office, cantonment board, OGDCL offices. Besides, the civilians living in the cantonment areas would have to undergo thorough frisking.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026