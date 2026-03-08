E-Paper | March 08, 2026

Checkposts set up at Kohat Cantt gates

Our Correspondent Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 07:08am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KOHAT: The security forces have set up check points at all the entry gates of Kohat Cantonment here amid threats by the Taliban rulers in Afghanistan that they have sent several bombers into Pakistan, sources said.

The police have also issued an advisory to the public not to pick any unattended shopping bag, tin or gunny bag and inform them immediately.

The check points have irked the people because they would be troubled having to access the Combined Military Hospital, post office, cantonment board, OGDCL offices. Besides, the civilians living in the cantonment areas would have to undergo thorough frisking.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Petrol shock
08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

PAKISTANIS have felt the first direct economic tremor of the escalating confrontation between the US-Israel combine...
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Limiting the damage
Updated 07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

Govt plan to revive a range of Covid-era steps reflect a recognition that early restraint can limit disruptive interventions.
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
Dawn News English
Subscribe