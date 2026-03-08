E-Paper | March 08, 2026

Outlaw injured in encounter with Swabi police

Our Correspondent Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 07:08am
SWABI: A proclaimed offender was injured during an encounter with the police here on Saturday.

ASP Mohammad Numan told mediapersons that a team led by SHO Swabi police station Ajab Durrani was on patrol duty when they received a tip-off that a proclaimed offender, identified as Zubair, a resident of Saleem Khan village, was present in the area.

He said the police immediately reached the spot. However, upon seeing the cops, the outlaw started indiscriminate fire on them.

The police retaliated to the fire. After some time, when the firing stopped, the cops found the outlaw in an injured, and shifted him to a hospital. A pistol was also recovered from his possession.

The police said the outlaw was wanted in serious cases registered against him with the Swabi police station.

Meanwhile, the Parmuli police arrested a TikToker for displaying weapons on social media, and recovered a Kalashnikov from his possession here on Saturday.

The TikToker was identified as Bilal Nawaz, a resident of Meerali. They said the accused uploaded his pictures and videos with a Kalashnikov on social media.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026

