Israeli army carries out more strikes on Lebanon

The Israeli army continues to pound Lebanon, claiming it is hitting Hezbollah targets, while the country’s health ministry says more than 330 people have been killed since Monday, Al Jazeera reports.

Meanwhile, the entire southern suburbs of Beirut, home to hundreds of thousands, have once again been threatened by the Israeli army.

In the past several minutes, the Israeli army has reportedly carried out air strikes on the Jennata Heights area in eastern Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, as well as the towns of Doueir, Ansar and Jebchit in southern Lebanon.