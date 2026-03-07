Over 150 Iranian nationals leave Lebanon including diplomats, Lebanese security source says

More than 150 Iranian nationals, including diplomats and their families, have left Lebanon, a senior Lebanese security source tells Reuters, after an Israeli military spokesperson threatened “representatives” of Iran in Lebanon.

The security source says they are being flown to Russia on a Russian plane, and that another 20 Iranians left on Friday following the start of a new war between Hezbollah and Israel.

The development comes after an Israeli military spokesperson on Tuesday told representatives of the Iranian government “still in Lebanon to leave immediately before they are targeted”.