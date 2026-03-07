E-Paper | March 08, 2026

Openness to de-escalation ‘immediately killed’ by US miscalculation of Iran’s capabilities: Iranian FM

Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 11:38pm
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has said that Iran’s openness to de-escalating the ongoing conflict was almost immediately killed by [US] President Trump’s misinterpretation of our capabilities, determination and intent”.

In a statement, Araghchi has said, “If Mr Trump seeks escalation, it is precisely what our powerful armed forces have long been prepared for, and what he will get.”

He warns that responsibility for any intensification of Iran’s self-defence will lie squarely with the Trump administration, adding that the “week-long misadventure” has led to the deaths of American personnel and cost the US military $100 billion.

“When markets reopen, that cost will balloon and directly be transferred to ordinary Americans at pumping stations,” Araghchi says, referring to rising fuel prices.

“Mr Trump’s own National Intelligence Council, representing input from the 18 intelligence agencies of the US, determined that war on Iran is destined to fail. I also warned Mr Trump’s envoys that war will not improve their bargaining position. Were these warnings conveyed?”

Araghchi says the American public voted to end involvement in military quagmires in the Middle East, but ended up with an administration that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has “finally managed to dupe into fighting Israel’s wars” after decades of failed attempts.

“This is a war of choice pursued by a small cabal of ‘Israel Firsters’, and ‘Israel First’ always means ‘America Last’,” Araghchi says.

Iran Israel War

