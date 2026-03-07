Iranian body to meet within a day to choose next supreme leader: local media

A member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts says the body will meet within a day to choose the country’s next supreme leader, AFP reports citing Iranian media.

“With divine assistance, this session will occur within the next 24 hours,” Hossein Mozafari, one of the assembly’s 88 members, has said, cited by the Fars news agency.

The statement comes a week after the assassination of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israeli attack.

Mozafari has also urged Iranians to “refrain from any speculation and the spreading of rumours regarding this matter” as the assembly has not yet convened for a session.