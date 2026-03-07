Five schools along Pak-Afghan border closed in Dir

LOWER DIR: The district administration on Friday ordered temporary closure of five government schools in the Shahi area along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border due to security concerns.

According to an official notification issued by the office of the deputy commissioner, the decision was taken on the request of the district education officers for male and female schools.

The notification stated that all academic activities in the five institutions would remain suspended for one week as a precautionary measure.

The schools affected by the order include Government High School Shahi, Government Primary School Shahi No 1, Government Primary School Gawardesh, Government Girls Primary School Shahi and Government Primary School Shahi No 2. Officials said the step was taken to ensure the safety of students and staff amid prevailing security concerns in the border area.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026