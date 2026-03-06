Saudi Arabia says its fiscal position is strong amid Iran war

Saudi Arabia’s finance ministry says ⁠the kingdom’s ⁠fiscal position is strong and it has access to multiple export routes, including the Red Sea, a week ⁠into the US-Israeli war on Iran, Al Jazeera reports.

“Economic activity across Saudi Arabia continues to ⁠operate normally,” the finance ministry’s spokesperson has said in a statement that referred to “recent developments” but did not directly mention the conflict.

“We continue to assess economic and fiscal indicators on an ongoing basis, and ‌current data confirm that our fiscal position and medium-term outlook remain solid,” the statement adds.