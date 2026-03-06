E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Fast fashion garments pile up in South Asia as Middle East conflict grounds planes

Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 10:44pm
Shipments of garments for Zara owner Inditex and other major clothing retailers are stranded at airports in Bangladesh and India, according to three manufacturers, as the conflict in the Middle East forces airlines such as Emirates and Qatar Airways to cancel flights, Reuters reports.

South Asia is a clothes manufacturing powerhouse and fast fashion brands around the world rely on factories in Bangladesh, India and Pakistan for a constant stream of new T-shirts, dresses and jeans.

“Some of my apparel consignments are currently stuck at Dhaka airport,” says Shovon Islam, managing director of manufacturer Sparrow Group, whose European clients include Inditex, M&S, Next, and Primark.

“They were supposed to be flown to the UK via Dubai, but with operations at Dubai airport suspended, we are now in a very difficult position. We’re trying to figure out alternative routes, but none of them are simple or cost-effective,” Islam adds.

Bangladeshi garment workers make clothes in the sewing section of a factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh on April 9, 2025. — Reuters/File
Bangladeshi garment workers make clothes in the sewing section of a factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh on April 9, 2025. — Reuters/File
