UN chief slams ‘unlawful attacks’, says Mideast could spiral out of control

Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 10:39pm
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned “unlawful attacks” across the Middle East and warned that the situation could spiral out of control as the regional war raged across multiple countries, AFP reports.

“All the unlawful attacks in the Middle East and beyond are causing tremendous suffering and harm to civilians throughout the region — and pose a grave risk to the global economy, particularly to the most vulnerable people,” he said.

“The situation could spiral beyond anyone’s control. It is time to stop the fighting and get to serious diplomatic negotiations.”

