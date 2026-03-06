Spain’s PM calls for cooperation with US despite tensions over Iran strikes

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called for “loyal cooperation” with the US despite growing tensions between the two allies over Washington’s strikes on Iran, Al Jazeera reports.

Speaking alongside Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, Sanchez said relations with Washington should take place “with respect, in a spirit of loyal cooperation and on an equal footing”.

Sanchez again criticised the strikes by the US and Israel on Iran, describing them as an “extraordinary mistake” and saying they were “not in accordance with international law”.

President Trump previously criticised Sanchez’s government, calling Spain a “terrible” ally and threatened to sever trade ties. Sanchez responded by reiterating his opposition to the war and his refusal to allow the US to use bases in southern Spain to launch strikes on Iran.