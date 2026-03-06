Iran education minister urges Unicef to condemn attacks on schools

Iran’s education minister has written to Unicef calling for condemnation of what he described as attacks on schools, students and educational infrastructure across the country, Al Jazeera reports.

In the letter, Alireza Kazemi has accused the US and Israel of carrying out strikes that he said targeted residential areas, healthcare facilities and schools.

He adds that the attacks killed and injured students and teachers in several provinces, including Minab, Fars, Ilam, East Azerbaijan, Tehran and Qazvin, as well as counties around the capital.

According to the letter, about 20 educational centres have been severely damaged, with some completely destroyed, disrupting schooling for thousands of students.