Hamad International Airport announces temporary closure amid flight suspensions

Hamad International Airport announced a temporary closure following recent flight suspensions, urging passengers not to travel to the airport until further notice.

In a post on X, the airport authorities said the disruption was caused by circumstances beyond its control and that officials are working with airline partners to assist affected travelers.

Airport authorities further stated that efforts are underway to reconnect passengers in Doha with their checked baggage as quickly as operationally possible.

Passengers flying with Qatar Airways have been advised to approach the airline’s dedicated teams stationed at hotels for assistance.

Travelers from all airlines who require help locating their baggage can contact Baggage Services at +974 4010 1812 or +974 4010 5586.



