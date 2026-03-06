India invokes emergency powers, orders refiners to boost LPG output

India has invoked emergency powers and directed refiners to maximise production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to prevent a shortage of the cooking fuel after supply disruptions caused by the Middle East crisis, Reuters reports citing a government order.

All oil refiners are asked to “maximise and ensure that propane and butane available with them are utilized for production of LPG”, the order issued late yesterday showed.

The government has asked producers to make LPG, propane and butane available to state refiners — Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp for distribution to households.