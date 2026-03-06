Etihad Airways announces limited flights to key destinations

Etihad Airways is resuming a limited commercial flight schedule from today between Abu Dhabi and a “number of key destinations” outlined in a list posted to social media.

“The decision has been taken in coordination with relevant authorities following extensive safety and security assessments. Etihad continues to monitor the situation closely and will only operate flights once all safety criteria are met,” the airline said.

It added that additional destinations will be added and communicated “as conditions permit”.