Qatar Airways says will resume flight operations once airspace safely reopened

Qatar Airways says that scheduled flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatar’s airspace, but says they will resume once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of the airspace by the relevant authorities.

It said on X that a further update will be provided on March 7 by 9am Doha time (11am PKT).

“We are working around the clock to organise additional relief flights where operationally possible and will share further updates as soon as they are confirmed,” the airline added.

Affected passengers will be contacted directly by Qatar Airways regarding their flight details, arrangements and next steps.