Fire destroys wildlife, trees in Shangla

Our Correspondent Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 07:05am
Rescue 1122 workers and locals try to put out a fire in Awarai Puran area of Shangla on Thursday. — Dawn
SHANGLA: Different types of precious plants were gutted and wildlife perished in a forest fire in two tehsils of Shangla on Wednesday night, while a local also fainted due to smoke during fire-extinguishing efforts.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson the local resident was shifted to a hospital in Puran. He said the fire erupted in the Kuza Awarai Mountains of Puran Tehsil and rapidly engulfed the forest.

He said local residents, Rescue 1122 teams, TMA Puran staff and police personnel took part in the fire-extinguishing operation, which was brought under control after hectic efforts.

On the same day, a massive fire broke out in the Belkanai Mountains of Kana Tehsil, engulfing a vast portion of the thick forest and resulting in the death of endangered birds and other wildlife.

Local residents told Dawn that the fire erupted in the Belkanai Mountains and caused massive destruction to various types of trees and wildlife.

Habibun Najar, a former forester of the forest department in Shangla, told Dawn that local people often set bushes on fire, causing heavy damage to valuable natural resources.

He said many people had been sent to prison and others heavily fined, but there is no end to their illegal activities.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS: At least four people were injured in two separate traffic accidents in Shangla’s Alpuri and Bisham tehsils on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, a motorcycle coming from Khataksar in Bisham plunged into a ravine near the Landai Jai area, injuring two young men.

In another incident in the Kuza Alpuri area, two people, including the driver, were injured when a mini pickup coming from Bisham to Swat fell into a ravine.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026

