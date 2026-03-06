E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Several Mingora bridges termed unsafe for pedestrians, motorists

Published March 6, 2026
SWAT: Several bridges in Mingora have become dangerous for pedestrians and motorists after the protective iron railings were washed away during the devastating floods of August 2025, raising serious safety concerns among local residents.

The floods caused heavy damage to infrastructure across the city including the main bridge connecting Makan Bagh and Mulababa, which serves as an important route leading to Saidu Sharif. The protective iron railings on both sides of the bridge were completely swept away by floodwater, leaving commuters exposed to the fast-flowing stream below.

Similar damage has also been reported to dozens of small bridges over the Jambil and Marghuzar streams, where the absence of railings has turned daily travel a risky affair for residents.

According to locals, several accidents have already occurred due to missing safety barriers. In the latest incidents, four people fell into the stream from the Mulababa Bridge and sustained severe injuries.

Residents say the situation is particularly dangerous at night and during rain, when visibility becomes poor and the risk of slipping increases.

“Every day hundreds of people cross this bridge including schoolchildren and elderly citizens. Without railings one small mistake can lead to a serious accident,” said Ahmad Khan, a shopkeeper in the Mulababa area, adding that two weeks ago an old man hit by a car fell down and his leg broken.

Another commuter, Rahim Gul, who regularly uses the bridge to travel to Saidu Sharif, said the authorities have yet to take practical steps to fix the problem.

A resident of Makan Bagh, Shahid Ali, expressed concern about the increasing number of accidents

Local residents have urged the government and relevant municipal authorities to immediately reinstall protective railings on both sides of the damaged bridges and ensure the safety of commuters.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026

