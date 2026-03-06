Gulf states could review investments due to financial strains caused by Iran war: report

Gulf states could start to review their overseas investments and future commitments as they consider options to ease the pressure on their budgets following the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, the Financial Times reported.

According to Reuters, a Gulf official told the newspaper the conflict that has engulfed the region could have an effect on anything from investment pledges to foreign states or companies, sports sponsorships, contracts with businesses and investors, or sales of holdings, especially if the war and related expenses continue at the same pace.