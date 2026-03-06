WHO chief calls on all parties in Middle East conflict to protect health facilities

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation, has called on all parties in the ongoing Middle East conflict to uphold international law and protect health facilities, health workers and patients.

“So far, almost 1,000 deaths have been reported in Iran, 50 in Lebanon, 13 in Israel and 11 in other Gulf countries,” Ghebreyesus says in a video statement on X. “In addition, WHO has verified 13 attacks on healthcare in Iran and one in Lebanon. Under international humanitarian law, healthcare must be protected and not attacked.”

The WHO chief also notes that the conflict has caused mass displacement, with an estimated 100,000 people leaving Iran and 60,000 displaced in Lebanon.

“The threat of nuclear facilities being impacted is also concerning. Any compromise to a nuclear facility could have serious public health consequences,” he adds.