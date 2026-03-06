E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Sri Lanka offloads 208 crew members from second Iranian ship

Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 01:27am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Sri Lanka has started to offload 208 crew members from a second Iranian vessel off its coast, a day after 87 people were killed and several others were still missing after a US submarine strike on an Iranian warship in the same region, Reuters reports.

“After detailed discussions with all parties, Sri Lanka has decided to assist the Iranian vessel,” Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake told a press briefing in Colombo.

The crew being offloaded includes 53 officials, 84 cadets, 48 senior sailors and 23 sailors, according to Dissanayake. Some crew members will remain on board to help the Sri Lankan Navy navigate the vessel to Trincomalee Port in the eastern part of the island, he added.

He added that the ship was near the port of Colombo, in the country’s exclusive economic zone but outside its maritime boundary.

“We worked on the stance that this is our humanitarian responsibility,” he told the briefing.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe