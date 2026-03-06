Macron urges sides to prevent new war in Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron says “everything” must be done to prevent Lebanon “from once again being drawn into war” as he urges both Israel and Hezbollah to halt military operations, AFP reports.

“I spoke today with Lebanon’s highest authorities in order to establish a plan to bring an end to the military operations currently being carried out by Hezbollah and Israel on either side of the border,” Macron has said on X in English.

“At this moment of great danger, I call on the Israeli Prime Minister not to expand the war to Lebanon.”