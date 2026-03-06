US suspending operations at embassy in Kuwait

The United States ⁠has suspended operations ⁠at its embassy in Kuwait ‌City ⁠amid American and Israeli ⁠strikes against ⁠Iran, Al Jazeera reports quoting a statement from the US State Department.

“While there have been no reported injuries to US personnel, the safety of Americans abroad remains the highest priority of the US Department of State,” the statement reads.

It adds that the travel advisory for Kuwait remains at a Level 3 and that US citizens should reconsider travel. Additionally, it urges US citizens to leave the country if they can do so safely, using commercial or other available transportation options.