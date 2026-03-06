Kurdistan regional govt dismisses reports of arming, sending opposition parties to Iran

The spokesperson for the Kurdistan Regional Government has said in a post on X that “reports that speak about a role of the Kurdistan Region and the allegations claiming that we are part of a plan to arm and send Kurdish opposition parties into Iranian territory are completely unfounded”.

“We categorically deny them and affirm that they are being published deliberately and maliciously. At the same time, the Kurdistan Regional Government and the political parties within it are not part of any campaign to expand the war and tensions in the region,” he added.

On the contrary, he said, “we call for peace and stability in the region. We strongly condemn the cowardly attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region, and we call on the federal government and the international community to intervene to stop these assaults and protect our land, our people, and our region”.