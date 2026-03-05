US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has discussed the U.S. operations to counter threats from Iran with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Jarrah Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah, Reuters reports quoting a US State Department readout of their telephone conversation.
Get the latest news and updates from Dawn
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has discussed the U.S. operations to counter threats from Iran with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Jarrah Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah, Reuters reports quoting a US State Department readout of their telephone conversation.