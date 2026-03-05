President calls for restraint amid reported missile activity in the region

President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed deep concern over recent reports of missile activity in the region, including projectiles landing in parts of Turkiye and Azerbaijan, according to a statement from the President’s Secretariat.

According to the statement, the president noted that these developments risk heightening tensions at a time when stability and dialogue are essential, underscoring the fragility of the regional security environment.

“He said escalation in the region serves no country’s interest and could have wider implications for peace and security,” it reads.

“President Zardari urged all concerned parties to exercise maximum restraint, avoid further escalation and prioritise diplomatic channels to address concerns and differences.”

The president has underscored that engagement and constructive dialogue remain the most viable path to reducing tensions and safeguarding regional stability, the statement concludes.