E-Paper | March 06, 2026

President calls for restraint amid reported missile activity in the region

Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 01:18am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed deep concern over recent reports of missile activity in the region, including projectiles landing in parts of Turkiye and Azerbaijan, according to a statement from the President’s Secretariat.

According to the statement, the president noted that these developments risk heightening tensions at a time when stability and dialogue are essential, underscoring the fragility of the regional security environment.

“He said escalation in the region serves no country’s interest and could have wider implications for peace and security,” it reads.

“President Zardari urged all concerned parties to exercise maximum restraint, avoid further escalation and prioritise diplomatic channels to address concerns and differences.”

The president has underscored that engagement and constructive dialogue remain the most viable path to reducing tensions and safeguarding regional stability, the statement concludes.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe