US embassy in Islamabad issues advisory on ‘limited’ movement of personnel amid nationwide protests on Friday

Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 09:41pm
The US Embassy in Islamabad has issued an advisory limiting the movements of all American personnel at US missions.

“We advise US citizens in Pakistan to continue to monitor local news and observe good personal security practices, including being aware of your surroundings, avoiding large crowds, and ensuring your STEP ( Smart Traveller Enrollment Programme) registration is up to date,” the advisory reads.

The embassy has urged US personnel and nationals to avoid large public gatherings, review personal security plans, monitor email and local media for updates, keep a low profile, cooperate with the police and carry identification.

