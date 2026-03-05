Trump wants to be part of choosing Iran’s new supreme leader, says Khamenei’s son is ‘unacceptable to me’

US President Donald Trump wants to be a part of choosing Iran’s new supreme leader, reports Reuters, citing Trump’s remarks to Axios.

Trump told Axios that he needed to be personally involved in selecting Iran’s next leader.

“Khamenei’s son is unacceptable to me. We want someone who will bring harmony and peace to Iran,” Axios quoted Trump as saying in an interview, referring to Mojtaba Khamenei.

“I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy (Rodriguez) in Venezuela,” Trump said.